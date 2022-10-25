Brittney Griner's Appeal of 9-Year Prison Sentence Rejected By Russian Court

Watch : Brittney Griner Sends Birthday Message From Russian Prison

A Moscow court has upheld Brittney Griner's nine-year prison sentence.

The WNBA player, whose been in a Russian prison since February, virtually appeared at a hearing on Oct. 25, almost three months after she was convicted on drug charges. During the hearing, the Russian court denied Griner's appeal and the athlete—who is currently in a detention center—is now "expected to be moved to a penal colony," according to NBC News.

Griner, who recently celebrated her 32nd birthday away from loved ones, was arrested in Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport earlier this year after authorities said they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Since then, Griner's legal team, and her family, including wife Cherelle Griner, as well as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, have been working to get her released.

In July, Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges, however, as she said in court, "there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law." A month later, a Russian court found Griner guilty of drug possession and smuggling and also concluded that she committed the crime deliberately. Along with her sentencing, Griner received a 1 million ruble fine ($16,000) for conscious drug smuggling and possession.