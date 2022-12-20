It’s the Last Day to Shop These 15 Top-Selling Lululemon Gifts for Men and Get Your Order by Christmas

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Not sure what to get the men in your life for the holidays? It can be tough coming up with a great present for Christmas or Hanukkah, but Lululemon is always a safe bet if you want to get him something he will actually use. Lululemon is revered for its stretchy, high-quality performance fabrics. These are gifts that will not get returned. Let's keep it real: you'll love these Lululemon styles so much that you'll probably want to keep some for yourself.

If you're shopping for your significant other, father, brother, or grandfather, Lululemon has a wide selection of gift picks for your favorite guy. And don't worry because it's not too late to shop. If you place an order by 11:59 PM PT on December 20, 2022, you'll receive it by December 24,2022.

Today is the final day to place online orders and get gifts before Christmas. Here are some of the standout styles for the men in your life.