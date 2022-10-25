Yara Shahidi’s Day Off Sneak Peek: Swae Lee Reveals His Next Big Career Move

Swae Lee wants to add another hyphen to his growing list of accomplishments.
The rapper-songwriter-producer has his eyes set on conquering a whole new area of the pop culture landscape: video games.
In an exclusive sneak peek from the Oct. 27 episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off, host and Grown-ish star Yara asks Swae, one half of rap group Rae Sremmurd, "What would be the most surprising thing that you think about making or doing that people wouldn't know?"
Without hesitation, Swae responds, "Video games. I want to make a video game."
While the 29-year-old rapper is excited about the prospect, Yara isn't on board, saying, "Virtual reality scares me. It's almost too real."
After Swae tells her VR is "going to take over the world, though, for real for real," Yara says she's content living in the present day.
"So you're ready for the future?" she asks. "I don't know if I'm ready for the future."
In the episode, Yara and Swae make custom sneakers together as they discuss "authenticity, consistency and consistently thinking outside the box," according to Facebook Watch.
Yara Shahidi's Day Off, which will also feature appearances from Chloe Kim, Amanda Seales and Nas throughout the season, "is a fun adventure-filled day that gives a glimpse into the little-known lives of her celebrity peers," says the streamer. "In each episode, from culture to cuisine, hobbies, and talents, Yara actively takes part in a wide variety of experiences curated by her peers that reflect their authentic interests outside of their fame."
New episodes of Yara Shahidi's Day Off drop every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.
The episodes can also be found on Yara's Facebook and Instagram pages.