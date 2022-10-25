Yara Shahidi’s Day Off Sneak Peek: Swae Lee Reveals His Next Big Career Move

Watch : Yara Shahidi GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2021 Emmys

Swae Lee wants to add another hyphen to his growing list of accomplishments.

The rapper-songwriter-producer has his eyes set on conquering a whole new area of the pop culture landscape: video games.

In an exclusive sneak peek from the Oct. 27 episode of Yara Shahidi's Day Off, host and Grown-ish star Yara asks Swae, one half of rap group Rae Sremmurd, "What would be the most surprising thing that you think about making or doing that people wouldn't know?"

Without hesitation, Swae responds, "Video games. I want to make a video game."

While the 29-year-old rapper is excited about the prospect, Yara isn't on board, saying, "Virtual reality scares me. It's almost too real."

After Swae tells her VR is "going to take over the world, though, for real for real," Yara says she's content living in the present day.

"So you're ready for the future?" she asks. "I don't know if I'm ready for the future."