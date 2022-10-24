Taylor Swift Brings Her "Bejeweled" Track to Life With Dazzling Look

Taylor Swift was the definition of decadence after she showcased a bedazzling fashion and makeup look on TikTok, cheekily writing, "On my vigilante s--t again."

Taylor Swift wasn't lying when she sang, "I polish up real nice."

The superstar celebrated the Oct. 21 release of her 10th studio album Midnights with her sparkliest look to date on TikTok. In a nod to her new tracks "Vigilante S--t" and "Bejeweled," Taylor made sure to dress the part.

The singer remixed her signature cat-eye for something that would "make the whole place shimmer," as makeup artist Pat McGrath outlined Taylor's dagger-sharp wing with an explosion of face jewels that extended towards her temples.

Along with the eye gems, Pat drew a ribbon-like line in shades of blue, yellow and black underneath the brow bone. The makeup artist, who used products from her eponymous line, added extra oomph to Taylor's glamorous look with a bold red lip (another one of the singer's signature styles) and a champagne-colored highlighter.  

"Draw the cat-eye sharp enough to kill a man," Taylor lip-synced in the short clip, adding another reference to her song with the caption, "On my vigilante s--t again."

In true Taylor fashion, her makeup wasn't the only thing worth noting.

The 32-year-old wore an ostentatious outfit complete with gold, sapphire, amethyst and diamond embellishments. She accessorized with an equally glitzy headpiece that featured massive jewel adornments.

TikTok

It's clear the musician has opted for the more is more approach while promoting her newest album. But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see all of her eye-catching Midnights style below.

