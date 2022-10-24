This Packable Jacket Converts Into a Backpack and It’s on Sale for Just $34

Do you need additional insights before you shop? Check out these reviews from happy HSN shoppers.

Laurier Packable Backpack Coat Reviews

A shopper raved, "I truly love this rain coat. It is very good quality and l love the the way it becomes a backpack. I got the Black Floral and it is beautiful. I will probably get the Leopard also."

Another said, "I just received this raincoat. Oh my gosh! The first test was does the zipper work smoothly and without catching on the facing? YES! It's also lightweight, the fit is exact, and it's sooo easy to put it into its backpack. I'm in love. I may have to get one of these for a friend of mine for her birthday, one for my daughter, one for my DILs, one for my granddaughter. LOL We need this as a TS, please!"

Someone else explained, "Purchased as a gift for a friend who is an adventurous traveler. The colors are vibrant! Jacket is well made and she loves the back pack feature for those unexpected showers in Paris!"

Another shopper gushed, "What an ingenious idea to store or carry your raincoat as a backpack. I'm loving everything about this raincoat I have the leopard The fabrication of the coat is lightweight & the drawstrings are lux. The metal tips are lux. The pockets are deep I figured it out easily; but include instructions for converting to backpack."

"Really love this although I have not tried it in wet weather yet. It packs up so easily and there is enough room left to pop my pocketbook in it with room to spare, so handy for traveling," someone wrote.

An HSN shopper wrote, "Perfect fit and length. The material smoothed out where it felt and looked really great. I've worn it a dozen times since and Im still just as thrilled with it."

While you're shopping, check out these cold weather boots from Nordstrom Racks starting at just $21.