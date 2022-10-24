Khloe Kardashian Shows Support to Jewish Community After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

Josh Peck also spoke out against who have continued to express support of Kanye's music, writing in an Instagram Story post on Oct. 23, "I'm not going to be the one who says, ‘Love his music but.' Hate is hate, no matter the source. Don't just shrug this antisemitism."

E! News has previously reached out to Kanye's team for a response and has not heard back.

In addition to removing his tweet, a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed earlier this month that the 45-year-old's account was locked for violating the platform's policies. Just hours before posting his tweet—his first in more than two years—a spokesperson from Meta confirmed that his Instagram account was restricted and some content deleted for also violating company policies.



However, the rapper is now turning to other social media platforms. On Oct. 17, Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler—a controversial conservative-based social media app—announced Kanye agreed to acquire the platform, with the deal expected to close by the end of the year.