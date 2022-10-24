Khloe Kardashian Shows Support to Jewish Community After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

After Kanye West posted a since-removed antisemitic tweet earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian, Florence Pugh and more are speaking out in support of the Jewish community.

By Kisha Forde Oct 24, 2022 2:51 PMTags
Kanye WestReese WitherspoonControversyMandy MooreJosh PeckCelebritiesKhloe KardashianAmy Schumer
Watch: Amy Schumer Calls Out Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks

Celebrities are sharing their support of the Jewish community in the wake of Kanye West's comments earlier this month.
 
In a since-removed Oct. 8 tweet, the musician wrote that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people." In the days since, photos have been shared, per CNN, of passersby supporting Kanye's antisemitic comments in the form of banners stretched across highways in Los Angeles—a move which has prompted more public figures to speak out.
 
In an Instagram post shared on Oct. 23, Jessica Seinfeld shared a photo that read, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people." Alongside the graphic, she wrote, "If you don't know what to say, you can say this on your feed." In response, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris JennerMandy Moore and Amy Schumer reposted the image to their social media accounts. Additionally, Reese Witherspoon shared a few words online condemning the matter.
 
"Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable," she tweeted Oct. 23. "In person. Online. Doesn't matter where. It's hate and it's unacceptable. Completely understand why my Jewish friends/ colleagues are frightened for their families. This is a very scary time."

read
Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West Amid Controversy

Florence Pugh also slammed the public support of the Yeezy designer's comments, writing alongside an Oct. 23 Instagram Story post, "Any form of hate speech only encourages, it grows and spreads like a disease. Any whisper of antisemitism is dangerous and needs to be addressed and taken down."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

2
Exclusive

DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Pregnant After Sharing Fertility Struggles

3

Christina Perri Gives Birth to “Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl”

Josh Peck also spoke out against who have continued to express support of Kanye's music, writing in an Instagram Story post on Oct. 23, "I'm not going to be the one who says, ‘Love his music but.' Hate is hate, no matter the source. Don't just shrug this antisemitism."

E! News has previously reached out to Kanye's team for a response and has not heard back.  

In addition to removing his tweet, a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed earlier this month that the 45-year-old's account was locked for violating the platform's policies. Just hours before posting his tweet—his first in more than two years—a spokesperson from Meta confirmed that his Instagram account was restricted and some content deleted for also violating company policies.
 
However, the rapper is now turning to other social media platforms. On Oct. 17, Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler—a controversial conservative-based social media app—announced Kanye agreed to acquire the platform, with the deal expected to close by the end of the year.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Scott Slams Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

2
Exclusive

DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Pregnant After Sharing Fertility Struggles

3

Christina Perri Gives Birth to “Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl”

4

America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dead at 44

5

Where Is Olivia Wilde's Dog? Rescue Group Responds to Nanny's Remarks