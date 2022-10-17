Kanye West to Buy Social Media Platform Parler After Restriction Placed on Twitter, Instagram Accounts

Kanye West has his eyes (and wallet) set on buying a conservative-based social media app.
In an Oct. 17 statement, Parlement Technologies, the parent company of the social media platform, Parler, confirmed that the rapper agreed to an acquisition that "ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem."
According to NBC News, Parler serves as a controversial alternative platform to other well-known apps such as Twitter and Facebook—and was booted offline by multiple hosting services last year for its ties to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial," Kanye said in an Oct. 27 statement, per NBC News, "we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves."
The platform's CEO, George Farmer—who is husband to conservative personality and Kanye's friend Candace Owens—also spoke out about the decision in his own statement, saying that the musician's agreement "is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space," adding he "will never have to fear being removed from social media again."
Under the terms of the initial agreement, the parties expect to close on the deal by the end of the year, per NBC News.
The company's announcement comes just a little over a week after the 45-year-old was locked out of his Twitter account after posting an antisemitic tweet on Oct. 8. In addition to removing the tweet, a spokesperson from Twitter confirmed to CNN on Oct. 10 that Kanye's account was locked for violating the platform's policies.
Hours before posting his tweet, Kanye's Instagram was also restricted, with Meta, the photo-sharing platform's parent company, confirming to NBC News that content from his page was deleted for violating company policies.
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family).