How Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Helped Kim Plan Daughter Brooke's Baby Shower

The Richards sisters know how to throw a party.
As Kim Richards' daughter Brooke Wiederhorn awaits the arrival of her third child, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton threw the expectant mother a special baby shower.
A source tells E! News that all three Richards sisters were involved in the day's planning, along with Brooke's sister Whitney Davis, sister-in-law Tate and cousins Paris and Nicky Hilton, Farrah Aldjfrie and Alexia, Portia and Sophia Umansky, who all served as co-hosts.
The event was hosted at Kathy's house, the same place where Brooke and her husband tied the knot in 2014, and featured a lavish décor, including a tablescape with 400 stems of roses from Graces Rose Farm. Guests—including Sutton Stracke and Faye Resnick—were served luxurious treats provided by Dolci Delivered and left with gifts from Beauty Stat.
Baby Wiederhorn will join big brothers Hucksley, 6, and Hunter, 3. While Kyle helped plan her niece's shower, she was unable to make it in person as she working at an event across town, the source revealed.
Later that night, the insider said Kathy kept the party going, hosting a Mexican fiesta for her daughter Nicky's birthday, complete with a margarita bar featuring tequila from her infamous Casa del Sol brand.
Brooke's baby shower comes amid the three-part RHOBH season 12 reunion airing on Bravo. In the final installment, airing Oct. 26, Kathy will join Kyle, Sutton, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff and host Andy Cohen as they address the ladies' intense trip to Aspen, where she had what several cast members described as a "meltdown." As seen in a trailer, the fallout left Kyle unsure where she stands with her sister and Lisa wanting to hold Kathy accountable.
Kyle—who has starred on the reality show since its first season in 2010—previously told E! News it was her absolute "least favorite reunion" ever.
"It was the first reunion that we left and we didn't have drinks or dinner or do a group photo or hug or anything," she revealed on Oct. 8. "It was just done, so I kind of was left with not a good feeling, and just trying to work through that."
The Halloween Ends star also admitted her relationship with Kathy is "not great right now," but has "high hopes" they will eventually be able to make things right.
"I know that's why I was so emotional at the reunion," she said. "For me, I don't think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships, and I have been holding that in for so long, and that's why I felt so emotional."
She added, "We're a family and we'll always come back together."