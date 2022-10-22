Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Surprise!
Sophia Grace Brownlee, a child star-turned YouTuber who became more famous in 2011 after performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland, is expecting her first baby.
"I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Sophia Grace, 19, said on YouTube Oct. 22, standing amid a backdrop of pink and blue balloons. "So I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is because I always want to make sure that everything's completely fine and that everything's safe."
The 19-year-old said that she recently underwent her 20-week ultrasound, during which a detailed scan of the fetus' anatomy is performed, and that "everything was fine, thank God."
Sophia Grace, who told E! News last December that she had a boyfriend and was in a relationship with him for the past two years, acknowledged in her YouTube video that many fans are "going to be very shocked" by her pregnancy news.
"I was very shocked when I first found out," she said. "I got used to it now and I'm super, super happy about it and I can't wait to share this journey with you guys and definitely have a lot of different content from what I usually have."
Sophia Grace said that she knows the sex of her baby and will reveal it publicly in the future. "I am going to do a gender reveal for you guys in a separate video," she said. "So you can expect to see that soon on my channel, so make sure you watch out for that."
Sophia Grace recalled feeling "very, very sick for a long time" at the start of her pregnancy and said the feeling of nausea "comes back sometimes."
She showcased her baby bump, which she said is "not too big at the moment," and recalled the joy at hearing her baby's heartbeat for the first time at a 17-week scan.
"That was literally so cool because it's like, mad to think that there's literally another like, life inside of you," she said. "So that was super cool."