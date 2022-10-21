Miranda Cosgrove Looks Unrecognizable in New iCarly On-Set Pic

Watch : Miranda Cosgrove Talks Pressures of Being a Child Star

Wake up the members of iCarly's nation, because Miranda Cosgrove has a brand new look for season three of the Paramount+ reboot.

The actress, who first played the titular character between 2007 and 2012, before rebooting the role in 2021, looked totally unrecognizable in a Kim Kardashian-esque outfit and lengthy braid for a scene for the new season. The sneak peek came courtesy of Josh Peck, who co-starred with Miranda on Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh before joining the iCarly reboot earlier in 2022 as Paul, Carly's manager.

While Josh simply captioned the on-set pic with "Season 3," his followers couldn't help but focus on Miranda's unexpected makeover. One commenter wrote, "I didn't recognize Miranda." Another wrote, "Is that Miranda Cosgrove? If it is, I did not recognize her!" A third noted, "There's no way that that's Miranda."

We'll be eager to see where this outfit, which is clearly a costume, appears in season three—which is currently in production.

As for what fans can expect from the new season? Miranda told E! News in July that she hopes to see Carly "fight for Freddie" in the new episodes.