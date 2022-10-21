Find Out Who HBO Is Blaming For the House of the Dragon Finale Leaking Online

Watch : House of the Dragon: Season 1 FINALE Cast Reactions!

Forget about Daemon Targaryen, HBO has a real-life power hungry scoundrel on their hands.

On Oct. 21, HBO confirmed that the season one finale of House of the Dragon, set to premiere Oct. 23, had been leaked—and the network is trying to get to the bottom of what the heck happened.

"We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites," a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement to Variety. "It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East or Africa) region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the Internet."

In case you're feeling eager to check it out, HBO insisted that the leaked version doesn't even look very good anyway!

"We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show," the statement continued, "who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."