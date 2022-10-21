WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee’s Husband Pens Heartbreaking Message 2 Weeks After Her Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Cory James Weston is remembering his late wife's legacy.

Two weeks after former WWE wrestler Sara Lee's death on Oct. 5 at age 30, Cory, who currently wrestles under the ring name Westin Blake, penned a letter to the Tough Enough champion.

"Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," he wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. "I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth."

Cory's message went on to highlight Sara's legacy and the many hats she wore in their life together, including as a mom to their daughter Piper, 5, and sons Brady, 3, and Case Oliver, 14 months.

"An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine," he continued. "But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife."