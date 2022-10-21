WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee’s Husband Pens Heartbreaking Message 2 Weeks After Her Death

Cory James Weston is remembering his late wife's legacy.
Two weeks after former WWE wrestler Sara Lee's death on Oct. 5 at age 30, Cory, who currently wrestles under the ring name Westin Blake, penned a letter to the Tough Enough champion.
"Dear Sara, I loved you from the first moment I saw you," he wrote in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. "I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth."
Cory's message went on to highlight Sara's legacy and the many hats she wore in their life together, including as a mom to their daughter Piper, 5, and sons Brady, 3, and Case Oliver, 14 months.
"An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine," he continued. "But you were soo much more than just mom. You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife."
Reflecting on life without Sara, the 35-year-old noted, "I really don't know what to say in these uncertain times." However, there are some thing he knows for sure.
"I just know that death can't take away the memories we made," he wrote. "I can't promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you're free."
He added, "I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far."
Cory's touching note, which was paired with an image of himself lifting Sara up, comes after the TV personality's mother, Terri, confirmed the news of her daughter's passing on social media Oct. 6.
"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote on Facebook. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."
Her statement concluded, "We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."
No official cause of death has been revealed.