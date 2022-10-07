WWE Wrestling Champ Sara Lee Dead at 30

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The wrestling community has lost a star.

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died at age 30 on Oct. 5, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office. Lee's mother, Terri, confirmed the news on social media on Oct. 6. No official cause of death has been revealed.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote on Facebook, accompanied by a photo of Lee in a floral dress with a wreath on her head. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."

Her mom added, "We all need prayers especially Cory and her children."

Lee is survived by her husband Cory James Weston (who performed on WWE under the name Wesley Blake) and their daughter Piper, 5, and two sons Brady, 3, and Case Oliver, 14 months.