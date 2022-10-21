What Love Is Blind’s Cole Thinks of Comparisons to Show Alum Barnett

(Warning: This article features spoilers for Love Is Blind season three.)
Love Is Blind fans are getting a blast from the past.
After the season three premiere on Oct. 19, viewers pointed out how breakout star Cole Barnett, 27, reminds them of a certain season one favorite: Matt Barnett, who goes by his last name. Now, Cole has cheekily responded to the rumors that he and Barnett are related.
As he captioned a side by side on Instagram, "I guess he's the brother I never knew I had."
Cole isn't just drawing comparisons to Barnett, either. Fans are also noting his similarity to season two contestant, Shayne Jansen.
"How is cole a mix of barnett and shayne like he even has the surname Barnett," one user tweeted. "himbos are being mass produced for this show s2g #loveisblind."
Meanwhile, another wrote, "Season 3 basically found Barnett's twin with Cole."
Hopefully, the comparison bodes well for Cole. After all, Barnett met wife Amber Pike on the reality dating series and are nearing four years together.
And during the season's first batch on episodes, Cole proposed to fellow contestant Zanab Jaffrey. Though only time will tell how their relationship progresses as series draws closer to the couple's wedding.
Watch Cole's journey for yourself when Love Is Blind drops new episodes Oct. 24 on Netflix.