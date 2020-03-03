Amber Goes Off on Jessica in Love Is Blind Reunion Clip

Somebody sure didn't like what she saw when she watched Love Is Blind.

Netflix just released a first look at the upcoming reunion for the dating show experiment, and Amber Pike has some not-so-nice words for Jessica Batten after seeing how the latter behaved over the course of the show. At one point in the pods (before the couples had met each other), Jessica was sure she was getting engaged to Matt Barnett, until Barnett suddenly revealed he wasn't quite as into her as he thought.

She then switched to Mark Cuevas, and the two had a very rocky relationship over the course of the show, with Jessica constantly looking back at what she thought she could have had with Barnett, especially after she finally met him out of the pods and continued to try to flirt with him.

Barnett, meanwhile, was happily engaged to Amber, and they were one of two couples to actually go through with their weddings at the end of the season. Jessica decided not to marry Mark, and left the show single.