Let These Spooky Murder, She Wrote Episodes Get You in the Halloween Spirit

Watch : Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Murder, she binged.

Peacock has all 12 seasons of the Angela Lansbury-led mystery series Murder, She Wrote and we couldn't be more grateful. Following the passing of the legendary actress—and with Halloween fast approaching—a marathon of the crime drama's spookiest episodes felt like the right way to get into the holiday spirit.

The critically acclaimed series, which ran between 1984 and 1996 on CBS, follows crime writer Jessica Fletcher (Lansbury) as she uses her unique skillset to solve murders across the country. During her time as an amateur detective, Jessica encounters countless witches, potential ghosts and many mischief makers—and that's just in our roundup of Halloween-centric episodes.

And expect plenty of notable guest stars too. The bone-chilling episodes feature appearances from Joaquin Phoenix, Marian Seldes, Julie Adams, Bill Maher, Barry Williams, and John Astin among others. (For the record, the rest of the series also features cameos by George Clooney, Megan Mullally, Bryan Cranston, Courteney Cox and Caitlyn Jenner.)