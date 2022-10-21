Get Cozy for Fall With the Best Deals on Shackets: Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Lulus, Windsor, and More

Fall in love with these cozy, budget-friendly shackets for autumn.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 21, 2022 10:00 AMTags
Not sure what to wear? I feel you on that. It's that confusing in-between-seasons time of year. Am I going to be shivering or sweating? That can easily change at the drop of a hat in the autumn. That's why I always make sure I have a shacket with me. The jacket/shirt combo is just what I need this time of year. it gives me enough warmth on a brisk day, but when the temperatures rise, it's not bulky enough to be cumbersome. Depending on where you live, it's time to shop for this fall must-have.

Trust me when I say you need multiple shackets in your life. Here are some the best shacket deals right now from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Windsor, and Lulus.

read
The Best Shacket Deals Right Now

Nirovien Womens Waffle Knit Shirt Jacket

This fuzzy shacket comes in 38 adorable colors. You're gonna want all of them. This style is cozy, warm, and eternally on-trend.

$38
$33
Amazon

Windsor Cozy Days Sherpa Longline Shacket

If you adore that fuzzy look, but you want to take things up a notch, you need this longline sherpa shacket.

$45
Windsor

Automet Womens Casual Plaid Shacket

This is a classic autumn staple. You need plaid in the fall, right? This top-selling, comfy shacket comes in 18 colors and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$39
Amazon

Lulus Take Notes Ivory Plaid Tweed Shacket

This tweed style proves that shackets don't have to be casual. You can wear this for a casual day or a meeting at the office.

$68
$55
Lulus

Lulus Boucle-aim to Fame Ivory Plaid Oversized Tweed Shacket

Don't sleep on the tweed. Here's another versatile shacket from Lulus.

$68
$55
Lulus

Himosyber Women's Fleece Jacket

Combine everything you love about fleece and flannel with this mixed media shacket

$35
$32
Amazon

Astylish Women Corduroy Shirts

Burgundy is a gorgeous color for fall, but this corduroy shacket comes in 41 colors. You can wear this one buttoned, partially-buttoned, open, or you can tie it around your waist. There are ton of stylish options.

$36
$29
Amazon

Windsor Season Of Flannel Plaid Shacket and Corset

Don't just wear the shacket. Step things up with the matching plaid corset that completes this set.

$50
Shacket- Windsor
$33
Corset- Windsor

Windsor Plaid's My Favorite Woven Shacket and Woven Skirt

Here's another cute matching set. This shacket pairs perfectly with this mini skirt.

$50
Shacket- Windsor
$27
Skirt- Windsor

Supplies by Union Bay

Embrace the warmth of fleece with this shacket. It's 50% off and it comes in three colorways.

$60
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Sebby Brushed Plaid Long Shirt Jacket

If you prefer a more polished look, this brushed plaid is perfect for you. It comes in two colors.

$140
$70
Nordstrom Rack

RDI Textured Knit Shirt Jacket

This cognac fabric is quintessential fall and it's flattering on all skin tones. If you adore this style, you can also get the look in cream.

$135
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Plaid Faux Shearling Shirt Jacket

Take comfort to the extreme in a shearling shacket.

$129
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Ebifin Womens Oversized Shacket

Think pink with this oversized shacket, adorned with elbow patches. If pink isn't your thing, or just want more, there are six additional colors.

$41
Amazon

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts

Combine your favorite trends with a color blocked corduroy shacket. This one comes in 44 colorways and has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$36
$30
Amazon

Ainangua Women's Casual Wool Blend Long Plaid Shirt Jacket

This long plaid shacket soft, comfortable, and irresistable. Choose from six colorways.

$44
Amazon

