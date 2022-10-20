Jana Kramer Says She Felt Shamed Into Forgiving Mike Caussin for Cheating

Watch : Jana Kramer Says She "Shattered" Things Amid Ex's Cheating

Jana Kramer got candid about the fallout of her divorce from Mike Caussin.

Reflecting on the period following their April 2021 split, the One Tree Hill alum shared that she faced a lot of pressure to forgive the former NFL player for allegedly cheating on her multiple women—including from her ex himself.

"He'd be like 'When are you going to stop? When are you going to finally forgive me? When are you going to stop talking about this?'" she recalled during an Oct. 19 episode of Red Table Talk. "And I'm like well, it happened two weeks ago. Give me a minute. And then I'm like 'Oh yeah, I have to forgive now because if not he's getting angry at me for not forgiving.'"

She added that her forgiving Mike as a topic a lot of followers on social media were bringing up as well.