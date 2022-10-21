Exclusive

Winter House's Craig Conover Sounds Off on That Explosive Fight With Luke Gulbranson

Winter House co-stars Craig Conover and Luke Gulbranson got into a shocking fight on the series' Oct. 20 episode. Hear what Craig had to say about their beef and Luke leaving the house.

Luke Gulbranson has exited Winter House.

The Oct. 20 episode of the Bravo series concluded with an explosive fight between Luke and co-star Craig Conover after Luke briefly "pet" the leg and neck of Craig's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo. When Craig said he'd "throw [Luke] through a goddamn window" if he didn't stop touching the ladies in the house, a fuming Luke packed up his things and left in the middle of the night. Now, Craig is addressing their shocking altercation.

"My message is—a lot of the times—correct, but my delivery has just been awful recently," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News. "I live with a lot of conviction when it comes to guy and girl relationships and I just didn't agree with what was going on and unfortunately it was after a night of drinking."

While Craig didn't reveal whether Luke returns to the house next week, he did tease, "Especially with guys, once we fight it out, a lot of times we're good."

"In the moment, I hated what happened and that's what I reacted to," the Bravo star continued, "but I don't hate Luke. Once we dealt with the situation at hand, I think you'll see how we deal with it after that. We can fight it out and it's nothing personal, it's just about someone being stupid in the moment."

In addition to putting his hand on Paige's leg, Craig also accused Luke of making co-star Jessica Stocker "uncomfortable" with his touching and massaging during their late-night house party.

"Stop touching girls without them saying they want you to touch them," Craig yelled at Luke. "It's making everyone here uncomfortable."

Luke was shaken by Craig's rage and later reflected on the encounter in a confessional. "Up until tonight Jess had been showing interest," he said. "She's been flirting with me since we got here, but when you're left there sitting in your thoughts you're like, 'Holy s--t, did I do that? Do I make people feel that way?' It's really kind of a mind-f--k."

After the shouting match, an emotional Luke called his sister to tell her about the incident before leaving the house. "It breaks my heart, that's not who I am as a person," he cried on the phone. "I'm not a bad guy."

Tune in next week to see if Luke returns. Winter House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

