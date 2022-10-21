Winter House's Craig Conover Sounds Off on That Explosive Fight With Luke Gulbranson

Watch : Southern Charm's Craig Conover Ready for Babies With Paige Desorbo

Luke Gulbranson has exited Winter House.

The Oct. 20 episode of the Bravo series concluded with an explosive fight between Luke and co-star Craig Conover after Luke briefly "pet" the leg and neck of Craig's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo. When Craig said he'd "throw [Luke] through a goddamn window" if he didn't stop touching the ladies in the house, a fuming Luke packed up his things and left in the middle of the night. Now, Craig is addressing their shocking altercation.

"My message is—a lot of the times—correct, but my delivery has just been awful recently," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News. "I live with a lot of conviction when it comes to guy and girl relationships and I just didn't agree with what was going on and unfortunately it was after a night of drinking."

While Craig didn't reveal whether Luke returns to the house next week, he did tease, "Especially with guys, once we fight it out, a lot of times we're good."