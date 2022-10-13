Craig Conover Gives Major Update on His Plans to Have Kids With Paige DeSorbo

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are heating up the Winter House.
The couple—who maintain a long-distance relationship between NYC and Charleston—are putting their romance to the test on season two of the Bravo series by spending three weeks together under one roof for the very first time.
"You get to see us work through some issues that we had never had to deal with before," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News of his Summer House star girlfriend. "If you can do long distance right, it's kind of a cheat. It's a little easier, you don't have to deal with some stuff. We went from long distance to living together for three weeks and you get to see some decisions be made."
"Fortunately we're still together now," he added with a laugh. "You don't know if you're going to get the ick, or you don't know how it's going to be spending that much time with someone. So we were nervous but fortunately it worked out."
So did cohabitating bring Craig and Paige—who started dating last year—a step closer to actually moving in together in the same zip code?
"Eventually, when we get to the point to have kids, that will be in Charleston," he revealed of their future plans. "But her career is taking off in New York right now and I love it up here."
Craig and Winter House co-star/BFF Austen Kroll are even opening a restaurant called Carriage House in the West Village, meaning he'll get to see Paige even more than he already does.
"I do know that for the next few years we'll be spending a lot of time up here," he continued. "Also, it's not my decision, so we'll see what Paige wants to do. I love it up here, but I think as we start to move in that more settled down direction, it will be further south."
Get more Winter House season two scoop from Craig above, including details about his upcoming fight with co-star Luke Gulbranson.
Winter House returns Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)