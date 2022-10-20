Julia Fox Reveals Her Hermès Birkin Bag Was Attacked by a Machete

Not even a machete can come between Julia Fox and her Birkin.
On Oct. 19, the Uncut Gems star took to TikTok to showcase her beloved but brutally wounded Hermès bag, noting that clutching around a high-priced item comes at a cost.
"I love her, but she's been through a lot," the model described of her handbag. "That's a little hard to see there, but she was actually attacked by a machete."
She continued, "I'm not kidding, that actually happened to this bag—and me."
In the short clip, Julia provided close-up shots of the coveted accessory and displayed its battle scars, including a slash near the handles and one on the sides. While the 32-year-old didn't disclose any other details about the encounter, she admitted she was "holding onto this Birkin for my life."
Kanye West famously gifted Julia and her birthday guests Birkins in February, but it appears the bruised-up bag she discussed on TikTok is a different version. For one, the Hermès style Julia received from then-boyfriend Kanye was a rare black ostrich piece, while the beaten purse looked like one of the brand's classic designs.
Either way, there's no fighting the fact that the iconic fashion accessory is worth anywhere between $10,000 to $300,000.
Julia's Hermès bags aren't her only prized possessions. The actress' risk-taking style often includes equally audacious accessories such as a heart lock-shaped handbag, a saran-wrap clutch and a denim pants tote.
"I'm very instinctual," Julia exclusively told E! News in September about her bold looks. "I'm not a calculated type of celebrity trying to sell stuff. It's genuinely how I'm feeling, or if I want to express myself in a certain way or share something with the world."
The star isn't even trying either.
"Things will go viral," she added, "and I'm like, 'What? I wasn't even trying to do that.'"
"I need to keep doing what I'm doing, which is being myself, and if it breaks the internet, it breaks the internet," she said. "If it doesn't, it doesn't. It's just another day."
Between rocking fierce looks and saving her Birkin from a machete, it's clear Julia's passion for fashion is unmatched!