Bachelor in Paradise's Casey Woods Documents His Cast Removal After Show Injury

Watch : BiP's Casey Woods Says He Hasn't Walked in 4 Months

Casey Woods is getting one step closer to a full recovery.

The reality star, who was injured during season eight of Bachelor in Paradise, shared that he was getting his cast taken off his right foot.

On Oct. 20, Casey, 37, shared a video to his Instagram Stories of the plaster being cut open by a medical professional. He simply captioned the post, "Got my cast off."

Casey's injury update comes four months after he passed out while filming Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico over the summer and badly injured his leg.

During the ABC reality show's Oct. 17 broadcast, viewers saw Casey chatting with fellow castmate Brittany Galvin before he started feeling uneasy.

"I'm telling you right now, I feel very dizzy," he said while starting to stumble. "And um, I think I might pass out. I'm telling you right now I'm not feeling well. I don't know what's happening."

Casey then collapsed and medics whisked him away in an ambulance.