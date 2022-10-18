Why a Bachelor in Paradise Contestant Left the Island in an Ambulance

We've heard of falling head over heels in love—but this is a little extreme.
On the Oct. 17 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Casey Woods' time on the beach was running on fumes—and he knew it.
"At tonight's rose ceremony, there are so many excess men," he explained. "It is seven girls, 12 guys. That means five of us are going home. We are all feeling the heat, especially myself."
That's foreshadowing, folks!
Without a relationship and the numbers stacked against him, Casey decided to take things into his own hands.
"Brittany [Galvin] has pretty openly expressed that she's interested in Andrew [Spencer]," Casey said. "I think it's still sort of early, so that's maybe the only rose up in the air. I need a miracle. But, I have a plan."
Casey's plan involved Peter Izzo (a.k.a. Pizza Pete), who went on a less-than-successful date with Brittany and, in the aftermath, had been bad mouthing her to anybody who would listen. Casey decided to tell Brittany about what Peter had been saying and, ideally, "look like a hero and hopefully get a rose."
When Brittany told Andrew about what Casey had told her, Andrew responded, "I don't know why he felt the need to tell you. That's a last ditch effort."
Still, Brittany decided to confront Peter anyway. The conversation, predictably, immediately went left and drew the ire of some of the other women on the beach, including Jill Chin.
"No one wants to get involved in drama," Jill argued, "but he's making Brittany feel uncomfortable and if my friend is feeling uncomfortable, I'm going to do whatever it takes to make her feel better."
As tensions continued to rise, Casey, still back at the bar, started to get uneasy, saying, "I didn't try and do this to make things worse."
Mission un-accomplished.
"I'm telling you right now, I feel very dizzy," Casey said while starting to stumble. "And um, I think I might pass out. I'm telling you right now I'm not feeling well. I don't know what's happening."
That's when Casey went bottoms up.
Next to the bar, Casey hit the ground hard as medics rushed to his aid. The other Bachelor in Paradise contestants were frantic, with Jill saying, "I think he had a seizure or something."
After a few scary moments, a clearly-confused Casey eventually regained consciousness and admitted to a doctor, "I think it's probably more circumstantial than physical. I kind of got into a moment where I felt overwhelmed by what was going on around me."
Casey, whose ankle was badly injured in the fall, had to be carried to the waiting ambulance. When Michael Allio checked on him before he could be whisked away, all Casey could muster was, "Brother, I cannot believe it."
All of that effort and energy—and still no rose.
New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.