Amy Schumer Admits Son Gene Is "Not Impressed" With Her Glam Life

What does Amy Schumer's son Gene Fischer think of her level of fame?
She revealed how her 3-year-old really feels about her life as a comedy star while attending the season five premiere of her show Inside Amy Schumer in New York on Oct. 18.
"I think your kid just wants you to be their mom," the comedian, 41, exclusively told E! News. "He's not impressed that there's a microphone and a camera. He's just like, 'OK, when can we go? 'Cause I want chicken nuggets.'"
Still, Amy—who shares the child with her husband, chef Chris Fischer—suggested Gene enjoys tagging along when she's at work.
"It's such a community on set," she continued. "So, he loves just all the attention and seeing my co-stars' and co-collaborators' kids. It's a women-led show. So we made it a very child-friendly environment."
Six years after the end of its run on Comedy Central, Inside Amy Schumer is returning to fans' screens and premiering on Paramount+ Oct. 20. Needless to say, Amy is thrilled about the revival.
"The gang's back. We're all back," she said. "Coming back together and writing this season of our show was just such a dream. It felt so good. It felt so right. I think I was thinking, you know, 'OK, you're supposed to do the next thing.' And then you realize—it's like when you realize you were in love with your ex."
To her husband, Amy added, "Not that that is true, Chris. You're hopefully my last. I introduce Chris as my first husband, but really, I hope he's my last."
And she's really proud of the show. "It's really funny and hard-hitting," the I Feel Pretty actress continued, "and maybe hopefully it will make some waves."
Whether on or off screen, Amy uses her voice to speak out on important topics, like stopping the spread of online hate. During her interview, she took a moment to address Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments, which included an Oct. 8 tweet where he wrote he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."
"I think we have to make it completely unacceptable to spread hate online," Amy said. "I think we have to call it like it is. Kanye is antisemitic. These comments are hateful."
(Kanye addressed his comments during an Oct. 19 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. When asked if he was sorry for what he said and regretted it, the rapper replied, "No, absolutely not." He later added, "I will say I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon, the confusion that I caused. I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I'm sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.")
In addition to Twitter removing the tweet and locking Kanye from his account, Meta restricted his Instagram account, with spokespeople from both companies citing violations of its policies in statements to NBC News.
Amy said it was important for social media platforms to enforce these rules.
"It's important because it'll just spread like it did before," she said. "I think antisemitism and hating Jews is, like, something that's really weirdly acceptable in our country. So, I want to use my voice to say stop it and also to talk about the Iranian women and what's going on there and just lift their voices up because we're all one."