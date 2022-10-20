Amy Schumer Admits Son Gene Is "Not Impressed" With Her Glam Life

Watch : Amy Schumer Calls Out Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Remarks

What does Amy Schumer's son Gene Fischer think of her level of fame?

She revealed how her 3-year-old really feels about her life as a comedy star while attending the season five premiere of her show Inside Amy Schumer in New York on Oct. 18.

"I think your kid just wants you to be their mom," the comedian, 41, exclusively told E! News. "He's not impressed that there's a microphone and a camera. He's just like, 'OK, when can we go? 'Cause I want chicken nuggets.'"

Still, Amy—who shares the child with her husband, chef Chris Fischer—suggested Gene enjoys tagging along when she's at work.

"It's such a community on set," she continued. "So, he loves just all the attention and seeing my co-stars' and co-collaborators' kids. It's a women-led show. So we made it a very child-friendly environment."

Six years after the end of its run on Comedy Central, Inside Amy Schumer is returning to fans' screens and premiering on Paramount+ Oct. 20. Needless to say, Amy is thrilled about the revival.