Anna Faris Claims My Super Ex Girlfriend Director Ivan Reitman Inappropriately Touched Her

Anna Faris is speaking out about an upsetting allegation.

The House Bunny actress said late director Ivan Reitman "slapped my ass" on set of the 2006 film My Super Ex Girlfriend and shared that he also "yelled" at her on her first day. (Reitman died in February 2022 at age 75.)

"One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman," she shared during an episode of her podcast Unqualified on Oct. 19. "I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day. And my first day, it was me."

Faris went on to recall one tense moment that she says left her fighting back tears when she was late to set after a "quart of wig glue" was dumped on her costume.

"I was terrified, truly, that my first day Ivan thinks that I'm some kind of diva that's not coming out of my trailer," she shared. "I'm like in the middle of the street that's all lit. You know, it's a night shoot. And Ivan is just taking me down."