Anna Faris Claims My Super Ex Girlfriend Director Ivan Reitman Inappropriately Touched Her

Anna Faris is speaking out about an upsetting allegation.
The House Bunny actress said late director Ivan Reitman "slapped my ass" on set of the 2006 film My Super Ex Girlfriend and shared that he also "yelled" at her on her first day. (Reitman died in February 2022 at age 75.)
"One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman," she shared during an episode of her podcast Unqualified on Oct. 19. "I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day. And my first day, it was me."
Faris went on to recall one tense moment that she says left her fighting back tears when she was late to set after a "quart of wig glue" was dumped on her costume.
"I was terrified, truly, that my first day Ivan thinks that I'm some kind of diva that's not coming out of my trailer," she shared. "I'm like in the middle of the street that's all lit. You know, it's a night shoot. And Ivan is just taking me down."
Farris continued, "He was just like ‘Annie!' He always called me Annie. And he's like, ‘You can't play like that around here!' And I was like, don't do it, don't cry, no crying. And I felt angry and hurt and humiliated course and defensive."
She said the director didn't back down until she shared the events that led to her late arrival.
"Eventually I said, ‘Did no one tell you what happened?'" she recalled. "And at that point, he kind of just shut up. And then he like went behind the camera."
However, she said her relationship with Reitman only took a turn for the worst after that.
Citing a separate occasion, Faris said, "But then later, he slapped my ass too. That was a weird moment."
Her guest the show, Lena Dunham said she was not "the first person who's reported that."
When asked if anyone had stepped in to offer help, Faris responded, "No. It was, like, 2006."
Following Faris' claim, Gavin Polone, one of the producers on My Super Ex Girlfriend, issued a statement on the situation.
"I never saw that incident, or heard about it, but I would not have any reason to dispute Anna's account, either," Polone told Deadline on Oct. 19. "If Anna says it happened, I believe her. If it had happened in front of me, I certainly would have confronted Ivan about it. I'm sad to think Anna was demeaned in that way."
E! News has reached out to producers of My Super Ex-Girlfriend but hasn't heard back.