Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman Dead at 75: Ernie Hudson and More Stars Pay Tribute

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood has lost one of its legendary filmmakers.

Ivan Reitman, who directed Ghostbusters and its sequel in the 1980s, died peacefully in his sleep on the night of Saturday, Feb. 12 at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told the Associated Press. He was 75 years old. A cause of death was not revealed.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," Reitman's children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement to the AP. "We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

After news of Reitman's death broke, several stars took to social media to pay tribute. "I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan' Reitman," Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters movies, tweeted. "Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP #jasonReitman."

Added Paul Feig, who directed the 2016 Ghostbusters movie, "I'm in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly."