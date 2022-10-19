RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Reveals if She and Luis Ruelas Got a Prenup

Watch : Teresa Giudice Reacts to Vicki Gunvalson SHADE at BravoCon 2022

We now know the answer to one of the biggest questions surrounding Teresa Giudice's wedding to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas: did they get a prenup?

"No," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed during a fan Q&A on the Oct. 18 After Party episode of Watch What Happens Live filmed at BravoCon 2022.

Teresa's reasoning behind the decision? "True love," she said, only to be greeted by mixed reactions from fans in the crowd, one of which was dressed in a spot-on recreation of her Aug. 6 wedding ensemble.

The decision is not one host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen agrees with, as he told Teresa, "Alright. Personal decision."

Leading up to the Bravo star's wedding day, Andy made his thoughts known on whether the couple should secure their personal property, especially after Teresa revealed she and Luis were not planning on doing so on the Feb. 1 episode of WWHL.