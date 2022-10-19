You'll Be Enchanted By Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Rare NYC Outing

Joe has previously used the pen name while writing songs with Taylor, including "Betty" and "Exile" from her 2020 album Folklore. And on Evermore, he co-wrote the title track, as well as songs "Champagne Problems" and "Coney Island." (period)

In addition to writing songs with the Grammy winner, Joe has also been the inspiration for Taylor's songs, including her upcoming Midnights track "Lavender Haze."

"I happened upon the phrase 'Lavender Haze' when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," Taylor said in a video shared on Instagram. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love."

Sharing how one seeks to protect your relationship while in a "lavender haze," she referenced her own romance with Joe.

"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," Taylor said. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."