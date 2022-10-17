Taylor Swift Just Made Swifties' Wildest Dreams Come True With U.K. Shows Announcement

Watch : Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey Collab

Swifties...are you ready for it?

Fans of Taylor Swift will want to make sure their calendars have a blank space, because she just announced some upcoming U.K. shows. The news was revealed on her official U.K. website, which shared that those who pre-order her upcoming album Midnights—which drops Oct. 21—will receive a pre-sale code access "for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates."

"If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again," read the post on her website. "Pre-sale details & further information will be confirmed at a later date and will be communicated with you officially and via the email you supply at checkout, so you have plenty of warning ahead of the pre-sale launch."

Although the specific show dates have yet to be confirmed, a deadline to place a pre-order is noted, "Eligible orders need to be placed before 5AM BST on 21st October to be eligible for pre-sale code access."