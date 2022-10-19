Meghan Markle Gives a Rare Update on Netflix Docuseries

Watch : Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Quit Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle is ready to put her story on the small screen.

Amid rumors that Meghan and Prince Harry are requesting major edits on their Netflix docuseries following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the Duchess of Sussex herself gave a rare update on the state of the show, which is being directed by Oscar winner Liz Garbus.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I've long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Meghan said of the director in a Variety feature published Oct. 19. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

The duchess' update on the docuseries marks the first time the couple has acknowledged the series—which is part of the multiyear deal the pair signed with Netflix in 2020—having previously only confirmed they were making a documentary on the Invictus Games.