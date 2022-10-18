Rebel Wilson Catches Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Returning to Their Engagement Spot

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her "Thicker Body"

Can you aca-believe it's been a year since Kravis got engaged?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their love by returning to where the Blink-182 musician popped the question a year ago in Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.—and the special moment was caught in real time by Rebel Wilson.

The Pitch Perfect star admitted she was initially a bit confused by the romantic set up that included musical performers and dreamy roses on her Instagram stories. "I was like: who's playing classical music outside my room!" she wrote on Oct. 17. "Have fun lovebirds."

Rebel also shared another video from the anniversary date that featured Travis and Kourtney walking over to the location holding hands. She captioned the romantic video, "Too cute," and tagged the married couple.