Rebel Wilson Catches Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Returning to Their Engagement Spot

Can you aca-believe it's been a year since Kravis got engaged?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their love by returning to where the Blink-182 musician popped the question a year ago in Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.—and the special moment was caught in real time by Rebel Wilson.
The Pitch Perfect star admitted she was initially a bit confused by the romantic set up that included musical performers and dreamy roses on her Instagram stories. "I was like: who's playing classical music outside my room!" she wrote on Oct. 17. "Have fun lovebirds."
Rebel also shared another video from the anniversary date that featured Travis and Kourtney walking over to the location holding hands. She captioned the romantic video, "Too cute," and tagged the married couple.
Of course, Rebel wasn't the only one that was floored by the sweet call back.
Kourtney herself later shared a carousel of pics from the night on her Instagram, accompanying the snaps with a series of emojis in her caption.
Earlier that day, the Poosh founder had shared photos from the engagement, writing, "October 17." While Travis soon after took to the comments to sweetly add, "I will love you forever, today and every day."
As if we needed additional proof that #Kravis is going strong, earlier this month, Kourtney shared how her husband went the extra mile to make her feel beautiful when she was insecure about her weight changes while undergoing in vitro fertilization.
"I mean every day, Travis is like, ‘You're perfect.' If I make one complaint, he's like, ‘You're perfect. You're so fine… You've never been better,'" she said during an Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians. "Now I'm so into it."