RHOP Alum Monique Samuels Files for Divorce From Husband Chris Samuels

Watch RHOP Alum Monique Samuels ADDRESS Divorce Rumors

UPDATE: After months of breakup speculation, Monique officially filed for divorce from Chris, the Montgomery County Family Court confirmed to People on June 20. According to the mag, the Bravo alum first filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14, though their case is still pending finalization.

Monique Samuels and Chris Samuels are speaking out about the word on the street.



After reports stated that the couple—who appeared on the Real Housewives of Potomac for four seasons—were separating after 10 years of marriage, the pair denied there was any truth to the rumors.



"Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No, we're not getting a divorce," Monique said, while sitting alongside Chris, in an Oct. 17 YouTube video. "Are Chris and I going our separate ways? Absolutely not."



However, as Monique explained, amid the pair getting ready for the second season of their current show on OWN, Love & Marriage: DC, they have been going through a "process," which included both parties spending time alone at their respective homes.



"The process that we were going through in order to fix our marriage [was] by working on our personal issues," Monique—who is mom to kids Christopher, 9, Milani, 7, and Chase, 3, with Chris—shared. "We wanted to take a step back and focus on ourselves. If I'm not good, I'm not good for him or my children. If he's not good, he's not good for himself, me or the children."