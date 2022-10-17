Taylor Swift Just Made Swifties' Wildest Dreams Come True With U.K. Shows Announcement

Swifties...are you ready for it?
Fans of Taylor Swift will want to make sure their calendars have a blank space, because she just announced some upcoming U.K. shows. The news was revealed on her official U.K. website, which shared that those who pre-order her upcoming album Midnights—which drops Oct. 21—will receive a pre-sale code access "for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates."
"If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again," read the post on her website. "Pre-sale details & further information will be confirmed at a later date and will be communicated with you officially and via the email you supply at checkout, so you have plenty of warning ahead of the pre-sale launch."
Although the specific show dates have yet to be confirmed, a deadline to place a pre-order is noted, "Eligible orders need to be placed before 5AM BST on 21st October to be eligible for pre-sale code access."
Taylor herself has yet to share further details and has been deep in pre-album preparation mode.
The 11-time Grammy winner gave fans a special treat and beckoned a new era to begin again when she debuted a line from Midnights across a Spotify billboard in Times Square at midnight sharp on Oct. 17. The lyric in question? "I should not be left to my own devices."
And according to a post shared by Taylor, a teaser trailer will air on Prime Video during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Oct. 20.
Of course, Taylor knows how to satisfy her follower's wildest dreams, so naturally, that's not all she has in store for devoted Swifties ahead of the new album.
In her post, she also revealed that there will be a "special very chaotic surprise" on Oct. 21 at 3 a.m. EST followed by the music video premiere of Taylor's song "Anti-Hero" at 8 a.m. EST.