You Won't Be Able to Calm Down After Seeing This Drake and Taylor Swift Photo

Fans weren't ready for this Instagram post.
On April 18, Drake casually ended his night by posting a carousel of photos on social media including a memory with his 4-year-old son Adonis. But as followers scrolled through the images, the last shot stood out for a special reason.
Ladies and gentlemen, why is Drake posting a photo with Taylor Swift?!
"They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work," the rapper captioned the post that quickly received thousands of comments. "The King of Everything," Nicki Minaj wrote while Kid the Wiz commended, "#NeverNotWorking."
As for the Swifties, the rumor mill quickly kicked into high gear with many fans speculating what the social media post could mean or if a signature Taylor Easter Egg was included. But before the theories get too out of control, E! News has learned it's an old photo and they are not planning to collaborate.
Instead, the pair only shows signs of being good friends who have remained supportive of each other's careers over the years.
All the way back in 2011, Drake sent a tweet to the "Shake It Off" singer that read, "@TaylorSwift13 I'm so proud of you."
In November 2016, Drake also shared a cryptic Instagram post with Taylor that was captioned, "Is that velvet?" They also sang each other's songs in commercials for Apple Music that same year.
And who can forget when Taylor namechecked the rapper in her Lover album track "I Forgot That You Existed," where she sings: "In my feelings more than Drake."
While both parties haven't publicly commented on the speculation, there's no doubt fans will be investigating for more clues. You could say E! News knows the Swifties "All Too Well."