Get Radio City-Ready With 5 Must-Haves The Rockettes Can't Live Without

Kick off the early holiday season in style with these five products the Radio City Rockettes call essential.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 18, 2022 4:54 PMTags
This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Have you ever dreamed of being a Radio City Rockette? A lot of us have. But you know what's a lot easier than trying to become one of the most high-profile dancers in the world? Shopping like one. The kick-line ladies talked to QVC about how to shop like a Rockette, and the team's must-haves are surprisingly simple.

From staying toned and hydrated to keeping things safe for the commute home, they've pretty much thought of everything. Which makes sense; you don't get to be synonymous with the holiday season accidentally.

So if you want to add a little extra glitz and glam to the everyday, their foundational faves are a great place to start. Now, just to be clear, their shimmering styles and astonishing high kicks are not, in fact, available for purchase. But hey, that's nothing a little YouTube sewing or stretching tutorial can't fix. 

Keep reading for the five surprising products the famed Radio City Rockettes can't live without.

H&M Holiday Shop: Get the Perfect Knit Sweater for $20 & More Fashionable Looks & Gifts Starting at $13

Philips GoZero Insulated Bottle With 3 Filters

This insulated water bottle is made of BPA-free materials, like the stainless steel that helps keep drinks cold for up to six hours. It includes a convenient carrying loop and three replaceable filters to keep water clean and pure. Plus, there are four cute colors to choose from.

$27
QVC

Bala Bangles Set of 2 Wrist & Ankle Weights

This cute and versatile duo adds resistance to everyday workouts, which can help improve muscle tone.

$40
QVC

Sunbeam King-Sized Heating Pad

All that toning can leave muscles sore, so it's important to have a "flexible, plush, and extra-long" heating pad to curl up with in between workouts.

$25
QVC

Pop Sonic Compact Mirror

This too-cute compact is ideal for touchups on the go. (Yes, even the Rockettes need to do a little extra primping from time to time.)

$19
QVC

Birdie Set of 2 Personal Safety Alarms

When you're working long hours, it's important to feel safe on the way to and fro. This duo of Birdie Personal Alarms comes with a keychain and brass ring that allows you to attach them to anything you might need (purse, gym bag, dog leash, et. al.). 

$32
QVC

Not quite ready for those holidays? Celebrate Halloween (it does come first, after all) with these spooky-cute Disney x Baublebar BFF earrings.

