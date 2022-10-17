This Baublebar Disney Halloween Earring Set Was Made for You & Your Bestie

This wickedly cute duo from Baublebar features two classic spooky Mickey Mouse looks.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 17, 2022 4:09 PMTags
DisneyShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop HalloweenE! Insider
Ecomm: HSN Baublebar Disney

This article is sponsored by HSN. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

What's better than one pair of Disney Halloween Earrings from Baublebar? Two pairs for the same price. Right now, you can score this wickedly cute set of Baublebar Disney Halloween BFF Earrings from HSN and celebrate spooky season in style. The pair includes one set of Mickey Mouse Vampire Stud Earrings, and one set of Mickey Mouse Wizard Stud Earrings.

Of course, you don't have to share them with a friend; you're totally allowed to mix and match the sparkly studs to make a look your own. You can even wear both pairs at once to show people what you're made of. Either way, HSN is the only place you can buy this set, as they're an exclusive. 

Each pair is gold-toned, includes multicolor enamel, has cubic zirconia-accented details, and is topped with pink and black glass stones. They're equal parts sweet, stylish, and totally seasonal. So if you're interested, I'd say grab them now. Before Wizard Mickey makes them...disappear!

read
Disney Parks Style Guide: Must-Have Clothes, Bags, Jewelry & More for the Halloween Season

Baublebar Disney Halloween BFF Earrings Set

With one pair for you and one for your BFF — or for mixing and matching yourself! — these Mickey Mouse Halloween Earrings bring a touch of "the wonderful world of Disney" to your seasonal styles.

$44
HSN

Now that you've got your accessories, you and your bestie can complete your looks with wickedly bold makeup from the Besame x Disney Villains collection.

Trending Stories

1

Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

2

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Unite for Their First Photos Together

3

Tom Brady Screams at Bucs Teammates During Game Against Steelers

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Singer Mikaben Dead at 41 After Collapsing During Performance in Paris

2

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Unite for Their First Photos Together

3

Tom Brady Screams at Bucs Teammates During Game Against Steelers

4
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Reacts to Joe Gorga’s Hope for a Reconciliation

5

Brian Austin Green Shares Cute Photos of His Kids and Sharna Burgess