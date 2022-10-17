Married at First Sight Alums Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic Are Married

It wasn't at first sight, but Jon Francetic and Dr. Jessica Griffin are officially married.
The Married at First Sight alums tied the knot in what the bride described as a "perfect magical day" this weekend at Ventosa Vineyards in Geneva, NY. In an Oct. 16 Instagram post sharing the news, Griffin revealed "some of the first words" she said to Francetic on their big day.
"Jon, before you I didn't know love like this, for me, was possible," she began. "You know how much I love, love - and I love, love stories. They are always other people's love stories but never my own. Now, our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story."
The event was certainly a family affair. Not only was Griffin—who is mom to kids Jack, Delaney and Carter—walked down the aisle by one of her sons, but she also shared a picture of the meaningful "unity puzzle" that was showcased at the wedding.
"When we were dating, my daughter said, 'Mommy, I think Jon is the missing piece to our puzzle,'" she explained. "That's why this unity puzzle Jon made is even more special."
Francetic also reflected on the celebration in his own post, calling it, "A literal perfect day and phenomenal weekend with the best crew anyone could ask for!"
For their nuptials, several members from the Lifetime series were in attendance. Pastor Calvin Roberson officiated the ceremony, and fellow relationship experts Rachel Dealto and Dr. Pepper Schwartz were also in attendance. Season one alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner celebrated the couple too.
The wedding comes about three years after Griffin and Francetic got engaged at the Grand Canyon in 2019. The psychologist and the entrepreneur met on season six of Married at First Sight, which was filmed in 2018 and premiered in 2019. During the season, Griffin served as a relationship expert for the show's couples—including Francetic and his then-wife and co-star Molly Duff (Francetic and Duff ended up going their separate ways on the show and divorced). However, Griffin, who is no longer on Married at First Sight, further elaborated on her role 2018 blog post.
"Within my Television Role, I Am Not a Therapist," she wrote on her website. "It must also be stated that at no point should the role I (or others) provide be construed as replacing actual therapy. We are NOT individuals' or couples' therapists on these television shows or in real life. We do not have a client/therapist or doctor/patient relationship at any point during production or any point, period."
And Francetic professed his love for Griffin in an October 2018 Instagram post. "I love the ocean in the most pure way I know," he wrote at the time. "It's vast and deep and beautiful. When I'm on it I'm free, and when I'm in it I'm home. When life gets chaotic, it calms me. It's beautiful and balanced, yet relentless and powerful. I am my most happy and content self when surrounded by the ocean. So you must understand, it's not the blue of ocean I see in your eyes. It's love, pure love. @dr.jessicagriffin."