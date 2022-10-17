Married at First Sight Alums Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic Are Married

Watch : Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples

It wasn't at first sight, but Jon Francetic and Dr. Jessica Griffin are officially married.

The Married at First Sight alums tied the knot in what the bride described as a "perfect magical day" this weekend at Ventosa Vineyards in Geneva, NY. In an Oct. 16 Instagram post sharing the news, Griffin revealed "some of the first words" she said to Francetic on their big day.

"Jon, before you I didn't know love like this, for me, was possible," she began. "You know how much I love, love - and I love, love stories. They are always other people's love stories but never my own. Now, our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story."

The event was certainly a family affair. Not only was Griffin—who is mom to kids Jack, Delaney and Carter—walked down the aisle by one of her sons, but she also shared a picture of the meaningful "unity puzzle" that was showcased at the wedding.

"When we were dating, my daughter said, 'Mommy, I think Jon is the missing piece to our puzzle,'" she explained. "That's why this unity puzzle Jon made is even more special."