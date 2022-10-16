D'Andra Simmons Weighs In on The Real Housewives of Dallas Reboot Rumors

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Join "Real Housewives of Dallas"?

A Dallas do-over?

With BravoCon in full swing, D'Andra Simmons addressed the online speculation about The Real Housewives of Dallas possibly being relaunched with her at the center.

"Honestly, I don't know anything and that's the absolute truth," she exclusively told E! News at the event on Oct. 14. "But it would be a great opportunity to kind of shake it up and start over with some fresh faces and some fresh stories."

D'Andra, 53, continued that in her opinion, the Texas version of the franchise can still work, but producers have to "change it up a little bit," particularly when it comes to casting. She even had some suggestions of stand-out ladies who auditioned for the show in the past.

"We had some great people that were interviewed for the show, that really made it to the final and in fact, I said to somebody [in production], ‘This is your star right here. There's your stars,'" she explained. "I don't care being the star, I just want it to be one of six."