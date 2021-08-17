The Real Housewives of Dallas Is Not Returning to Bravo in 2022

Watch : "Real Housewives" Stars Send Encouragement During Quarantine

The ladies of the Lone Star state might be hanging up their cowboy hats...for now anyways.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is not returning to TV in 2022, Bravo confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

"There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided," the network confirmed to E! News.

However, RHOD hasn't officially been cancelled. Much like with what happened when The Real Housewives of Miami went off air for years before being revived by Peacock last year, Dallas' future is uncertain.

Season five of RHOD concluded back in May 2021 and starred Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Kary Brittingham, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and newest Housewife Dr. Tiffany Moon.

Brandi hinted that she was saying goodbye to the show back in February after controversy surrounding a resurfaced racially insensitive video of her impersonating Asian people. In an Instagram caption, she thanked her fans for their support along her journey and added that "things come to an end."