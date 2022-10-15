Tom Schwartz Shares Insight on His “Connection” With Co-Star Raquel Leviss Amid Dating Rumors

SUR-ving up the tea.
Amid rumors that the friendship between Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss has grown into something more of a "flirtationship," Tom gushed when it came to his true thoughts on his co-star.
"We have, like, a connection," he told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes exclusively at BravoCon on Oct. 15. "Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer. I have a great appreciation for her. I've gotten to know her, and I've gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn't know existed…I didn't realize how f--king funny Raquel is—and witty."
A source had told E! News that Tom and Raquel (who split from co-star James Kennedy last year) were getting closer. According to the insider, this led to growing "tension" between Tom and his ex Katie Maloney. (The development between the once-friendly exes came nearly five months after the two announced their breakup after 12 years together).
However, if you're wondering about whether this particular "connection" changes his relationship status, Tom—whose divorce from Katie was finalized just days ago—is focused on living the single life.
"At this point in my life, dating seems like such an abstraction to me," Tom shared. "I'm not even thinking about dating, I'm embracing being single, focusing on my career and our business [with Tom Sandoval]."
Guess we'll have to see if that motto changes when season 10 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo.
