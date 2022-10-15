The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Go Instagram Official Again

Watch : Peter Weber Sets the Record Straight About Kelley Flanagan

This is a grand slam for Bachelor Nation.

After rekindling their romance in recent months, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan went Instagram official on Oct. 14. To debut their relationship's hard launch, the former Bachelor star shared a photo of the two at a baseball game at the Yankee Stadium in New York.

Peter has Kelly scooped into his arms, as the two lovingly smile at each other. The pilot is wearing an all-black outfit with a Yankee hat, while the attorney is clad in a white turtleneck, gray coat and light denim jeans with black boots.

Peter captioned the post, "Home Run."

Fans speculated that the two might've taken their relationship to extra innings after they were spotted at a Chicago Cubs game in August and at a September charity gala in Florida, which was held in remembrance of Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron's late mom. Peter even shared a photo of him and Kelley at the event to his Instagram Stories.