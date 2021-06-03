Kelley Flanagan Sets the Record Straight on Bachelor in Paradise Rumors

Is Kelley Flanagan heading to Bachelor in Paradise? That was the question on fans' minds after the reality star participated in an Instagram Q&A on June 2.
After a follower asked how her love life was going, the attorney replied, "Going to Mexico in 2 weeks :)." But don't get too excited. When a social media user asked if this meant she was heading toward the shores of Sayulita and a whole pile of roses, Kelley shot down the speculation.
"No, I am not," she replied. "I'm just going to Mexico."
As Bachelor Nation is well aware, Kelley appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor. Even though she was sent home week seven, Kelley started dating the pilot after his season (and relationships with former fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss and contestant Madison Prewett) ended.
After less than a year together, Kelley and Peter broke up in December 2020. They briefly hung out again in February, but Kelley said things "ended really badly." And despite their romance being over, the two continue to make headlines over their public split.
One person who will be on Bachelor in Paradise, however, is David Spade. No, he isn't looking for love. According to Variety, citing sources, David will be one of several celebrity comedians to fill in as guest host for Chris Harrison. Chris stepped aside from the franchise in February after coming under fire for the comments he made during an Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, acknowledging he spoke "in a manner that perpetuates racism." Per Variety, the new season of Bachelor in Paradise is set to premiere in August.
But first, there's The Bachelorette. Katie Thurston's season is scheduled to debut June 7 and will be hosted by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Then, Michelle Young, who like Katie clinked champagne glasses on Matt James' season, will hand out the roses the following round, which is expected to air this fall.