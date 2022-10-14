Lizzo Responds to Critics Who "Only Talk About" Her Body

Watch : Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Call Out Kanye West

Lizzo is feeling way too fine to be this stressed.

Not one to shy away from speaking her mind, the "Truth Hurts" singer poked fun at all the chatter surrounding her weight in a lighthearted TikTok video posted on Oct. 14.

In the clip, Lizzo interviews herself while lip-syncing over an audio track from her recent lie detector test with Vanity Fair. But instead of answering a question about her zodiac sign, the 34-year-old—who is already half way to EGOT status—uses the clip to address how so many people are more focused on her appearance than her accomplishments.

"You're a musician...and fat," she writes in the caption. "Did you know that no matter how many hits you make people will only talk about your body?

Lizzo answers, making a deadpan face, "I didn't know that."

The "Good As Hell" hitmaker then drops another truth bomb, writing in the caption, "Do you think you'd be successful if you were thin?" Like in her lie detector test video, she replies, "Is this, like, a hypothetical?"