October Horoscopes Are Here: Time to Get in Sync, Libra

The name of the game in October is balance, and celebrity-favorite tarot card reader Angie Banicki is here to guide you.

By Natalie Finn, Angie Banicki Oct 01, 2022 4:00 PMTags
horoscope
Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.

A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.

Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.

So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.

Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.

Read on for your October taroscope...

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Influence: The Fool

Music: "I'm Corrupt" by DCup, "Blackout Curtain" by Now It's Overhead, "This Head I Hold" by Electric Guest

There is a synergy swirling around you, Libra, and it feels most powerful in partnership. Use this magic now in your pairings. In love, you may see the magic reflected in both of your careers, creating a stronger foundation for your romance. In work, you may be surprised by how much your colleagues reflect your energy, leading to your projects flourishing more than you could imagine! So, give to those partnerships. Give everything you have knowing they will give back tenfold. Finally, as The Fool says, face life like an adventure! Say yes! Take a risk! Be wild! Live it, sister or mister! Toad is your animal medicine. Toads are immortal. Play with it.

Final thought: "If you have a talent, use it in every which way possible. Don't hoard it. Don't dole it out like a miser. Spend it lavishly, like a millionaire intent on going broke." —Brenda Francis

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Influence: Seven of Wands

Music: "One Day" by Asaf Avidan & the Mojos, "Let's Go Home" by Eklo, "Leyendo en el Hospital" by Gustavo Santaolalla

Oh, Scorpio, you are in the awakening. This rainbow energy is teaching future generations to live in a higher vibration. What, that's too much responsibility? Brings up a lot of fear? That's why you're needed for the job. Can you keep yourself open? Do not close out what wants to expand within you—but use this power wisely. You are discovering, or rediscovering, your personal brand of magic. You are ready and we are ready for you to guide us. Let October start showing you how you might want to play in this new energy. Notice how you can direct the magic. Call in the people to support you. Try on the masks of new projects that feel more aligned to your gifts. 

You are probably noticing where fear and old obstacles have kept you from this place in the past. You are seeing them so clearly now as they fall around you. Go watch The Motorcycle Diaries for some inspo.

Final thought: "Life is a grindstone, and whether it grinds a man down or polishes him up depends on the stuff he's made of." —Josh Billings

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)

Influence: The Magician

Music: "Love Yourself" by The Boxer Rebellion, "Little Bitty Pretty One" by Thurston Harris, "D.A.N.C.E." by Justice

Sag, just imagine yourself on a surfboard all month. Even if you're not one with the water, this month is about riding the waves! Your emotional highs come from challenge and danger. Be a thrill seeker while remaining balanced amid the turbulence, take risks but don't lose sight of the smooth water.

Love is at play this month, as well, but it's really about newfound love for yourself that is powerfully aligning you with others. Let it be about you. What makes you fall more in love with yourself? Do that. Kids can really dance like no one's watching because they're more enamored by the movement of their limbs, as if they're shaping their very existence—so try that feeling on for size! This month, explore Zebra medicine. They're very social, adept at climbing and very unique.

Final thought: "The world is full of abundance and opportunity, but far too many people come to the fountain of life with a sieve instead of a tank car…a teaspoon instead of a steam shovel. They expect little and as a result they get little." —Ben Sweetland

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Capricorn (Dec. 20-Jan. 19)

Influence: Eight of Pentacles

Music: "Waiting" by Alice Boman, "NYC Girl" by The Orion Experience

Recreate yourself through recreation, Cappy. Freedom is calling, and October is here to remind you how good it feels to be spontaneous, to try something erotic and pleasurable, to feel passion. It's OK to set aside duty for a bit. Take a look at where discipline has gotten you: You can still keep that determination and perseverance but instead of using it for what you think is expected of you, use it for your passion! What's in New York, Capricorn? Some of you may get a call or feel a pull—go with that. 

Importantly, listen inward this month. You'll notice that inner chatter is finally quieting, allowing you to hear some answers. Dog is your medicine. What is he telling you? He's loyal and protective!

Final thought: "To love or have loved, that is enough.  Ask nothing further.  There is no other pearl to be found in the dark folds of life. To love is a consummation. —Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

 

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Influence: Page of Wands

Music: "I Will Live on Islands" by Josh Rouse, "The Way I Am" by Ingrid Michaelson, "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac

You are in the driver's seat this month, Aquarius. But where are you going? Which path are you taking? It's the movement that's key here. You're feeling a burst of energy that's primed to move you, so GO with it—and no going back. Let it carry you. Direct it to where you want: More love, more abundance…maybe an island? You do not need to hold yourself back any longer. You do not need to hold yourself back any longer. 

I wrote that twice because you know it's true and I think you can't hear it enough. It's time to walk your path, whether it's the warm and fuzzy road or the slippery-silly one. You have the magic touch now and it's still unfolding, so just start walking. Gazelle is your spirit medicine this month.

Final thought: "Let the beauty we love be what we do. There are hundreds of ways to kneel and kiss the ground." —Rumi

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Influence: Ace of Pentacles

Music: "Leather and Lace" by Stevie Nicks, "Dynamite" by Taio Cruz, "Here With Me" by Dido

Your dark night of the soul is over, Pisces! You can now begin to live what truly blesses your heart and brings joy. Any setbacks you may encounter will quickly regenerate into opportunity. Remember, this clearing is to help you manifest exactly and directly what you want.  Don't be afraid to play with what you may have kept hidden from others or maybe even from yourself. What are those secret desires? Go there! Play with that! Engagements and presents and bigger living—yes, all this should be in your manifesting basket!

Your spirit medicine is the bird this month. Let the birds speak to you in moments of glory!

Final thought: "Everything is energy and that's all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want and you cannot help but get that reality. It can be no other way. This is not philosophy. This is physics."  —Albert Einstein

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aries (March 21-April 19)

Influence: Two of Swords

Music: "That's the Way (I Like It)" by KC & The Sunshine Band, "A-Punk" by Vampire Weekend, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" by Shakira

Slow down, relax, look at the beauty around you, repeat. That is your October, Aries. Or at least the more you make that your October, the more things will fall into place and life will feel just right. The message for you is not only patience, but to really look at where you've been making choices based on what others want. Perhaps seeking approval or wanting to follow the group? Sound familiar? Can you play with what it would look like to pave your own way, follow where your dreams are pulling you? No more obligation and rules, more heart and soul. 

Am I poking at some fear here? If so, GO INTO THAT FEAR! Feel it and do the thing that scares you. The other side proves to be better than you can imagine. Finally, play with Giraffe spirit medicine. Reach higher.

Final thought: "Don't ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive." —Howard Thurman

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Influence: The Moon

Music: "Dance With Me" by Nouvelle Vague, "Overwhelming" by Jon Bellion, "Be Mine" by David Gray

Taurus, cut the chains of victimhood that might be binding you to the past, all the stuff you've been carrying around that has held you back from LIFING in joy! Part of your work this month is to try and tune out technology. Start by shutting off your phone, perhaps at a certain time every day, or stepping away from social media. What feels good to you? What's going to allow you to live more in the moment? What's going to remind you to be so gd grateful for everything and everyone you have in your life?

Then, you can think of other ways to allow for more of that gratitude. Perhaps it's spending some time looking into the eyes of your lover or a potential lover (not in a creepy way, but you get it). You have snake medicine this month, and make that black mamba snake medicine. Somehow that feels so much bigger, and maybe even more sensual. What are you going to shed, Taurus? This is your moment because the months coming up are filled with so much new, you gotta make some space!

Final thought: "Do not grow old, no matter how long you live.  Never cease to stand like curious children before the Great Mystery into which we were born." —Albert Einstein

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Influence: The Queen of Cups

Music: "Die Young" by Kesha, "Midnight City" by M83, "Bubble Toes" by Jack Johnson

Your knowing arrow is going off the charts this month, Gemini. And while that knowing is breaking the meter, spastically trying to point out what you know, it's also there to remind you to treat that gift with compassion and love. Less judgment of others—and of yourself. Where can you use more sensitivity when dealing with challenges? It's also a gift to be able to share your wisdom with the world as a mentor. Your genius mind can take the perceptions of what's happening and create ideas of practical value and application. This is your moment to see how the ideas are wanting to formulate. Let that mind of yours create for humanity. 

Don't be afraid to get advice when you feel the needle moving the wrong way. Elephant is your medicine this month.

Final thought: "There is something in every one of you that waits and listens for the sound of the genuine in yourself. It is the only true guide you will ever have. And if you cannot hear it, you will all of your life spend your days on the ends of strings that somebody else pulls." —Howard Thurman

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Cancer (June 21-July 22

Influence: The Chariot

Music: "Missing Piece" by Vance Joy, "Open" by Rhye

Balance is the name of your game, Cancer. Where have you been swinging extremes as of late? This is the month to look into that and try to find some balance. As you seek harmony, try thinking holistically. Where can you see the essential and prioritize? 

This is a great month to make big decisions—or not even make them, but really dive deep into thinking about what you want to decide, weighing options, researching, playing with what will bring more joy, what feels more at home. What brings balance? Then, on the other end, remember the way of faith. I love to tell myself in tricky situations that I'm setting the rule: If this is the wrong choice, please redirect me! You have tiger medicine this month, speaking out truthfully as to what you REALLY want.

Final thought: "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle." —Albert Einstein

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Influence: Three of Cups

Music: "Somewhere Only We Know" by Lily Allen, "Good Feeling" by Flo Rida, "Ho Hey" by The Lumineers

Your wisdom is needed, Leo. Can you be our sage, please? You are breathing ancient wisdom in October and the more you can share with your community, the more you will be rewarded, so give it all away.

Yup, you heard me. The other lesson this month is to give. Does that trigger your money fears? Give more. This is your beautiful challenge, and the message here is that you will be given to in return. There is celebration in store for you this month, more recognition, more love. Your cup overflows, so keep pouring and see how it keeps refilling. There is also something happening for you in terms of helping a stranger, or a stranger helping, you that reminds you of your overwhelming light. Be open to that magic. 

Final thought: "A true friend knows your weaknesses but shows you your strengths; feels your fears but fortifies your faith; sees your anxieties but frees your spirit; recognizes your disabilities but emphasizes your possibilities." —William Arthur Ward

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Influence: Knight of Wands

Music: "Why did we fire the gun?" by Waldeck, "Get Home" by Bastille, "Romanticize" by Chela

Full moon is completion, new moon is time for creating anew. These cycles will help you remain in flow, so you don't fire up when it's time to rest or retreat when it's time to act. And btw, speaking of retreat, travel bodes well for you this month, so if you can create some movement for a weekend or a quick trip, get to it! Any option that gets you feeling good vibes—say yes. Maybe even a work jaunt!

Your most important work this month is in the realm of communication. In your most important relationships, this is the month to speak up and speak freely. A lot is going to get solved in your conversations now, so do not hold in what you KNOW needs to be said. Rabbit is your medicine. Watch for him for magic.

Final thought: "I hope you don't mind that I put down in words, how wonderful life is while you're in the world." —Bernie Taupin

