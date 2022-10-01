October Horoscopes Are Here: Time to Get in Sync, Libra

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Influence: The Moon

Music: "Dance With Me" by Nouvelle Vague, "Overwhelming" by Jon Bellion, "Be Mine" by David Gray

Taurus, cut the chains of victimhood that might be binding you to the past, all the stuff you've been carrying around that has held you back from LIFING in joy! Part of your work this month is to try and tune out technology. Start by shutting off your phone, perhaps at a certain time every day, or stepping away from social media. What feels good to you? What's going to allow you to live more in the moment? What's going to remind you to be so gd grateful for everything and everyone you have in your life?

Then, you can think of other ways to allow for more of that gratitude. Perhaps it's spending some time looking into the eyes of your lover or a potential lover (not in a creepy way, but you get it). You have snake medicine this month, and make that black mamba snake medicine. Somehow that feels so much bigger, and maybe even more sensual. What are you going to shed, Taurus? This is your moment because the months coming up are filled with so much new, you gotta make some space!

Final thought: "Do not grow old, no matter how long you live. Never cease to stand like curious children before the Great Mystery into which we were born." —Albert Einstein