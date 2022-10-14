The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins' Rosy Love Story

Watch : The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!

Things are coming up roses for Clare Crawley.

Last week, the Bachelorette alum got engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins during a dreamy lantern release ceremony at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas. While the proposal came just a month after the couple went Instagram official with their romance, Ryan has been in Clare's life for quite some time, according to the 41-year-old.

"We've known each other through social media," she exclusively told E! News at DIRECTV's Wives Night Out on Oct. 13. "We've been friends for a while, but he has just been somebody in my life who has brought so much calmness."

Explaining how she had previously felt "drained and empty," Clare said her relationship with Ryan put a spark back into her life. "With Ryan, love is just easy," she continued. "He really does add to my happiness and he fills up my bucket on my days where I am not happy and I don't feel loved."