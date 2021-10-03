Clare Crawley Speaks About Perseverance After She and Dale Moss Split Again

Watch : Clare Crawley's Hair Transformation After Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley is opening up about the not-so-rosy side of her life.

Last week, the Bachelor Nation star's fairytale romance came to an end once again after a source confirmed to E! News that she and Dale Moss called it quits nearly two months after reconciling their relationship. In the midst of their breakup, Clare recently shared that her mother's battle with Alzheimer's disease and dementia has gotten worse.

The former Bachelorette lead, who got engaged to Dale on the 16th season, took to Instagram Stories to candidly discuss how she's been feeling this past week.

"It takes a lot to bring me to my knees," the reality TV star began her post on Saturday, Oct. 2, alongside a video of herself walking her dog. "But damn this week has pushed me to that point."

She continued, "One thing I refuse to do though is stay down. I'll be dammed if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this, I'm taking steps even if the [sic] are small."