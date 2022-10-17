Shop These 15 Essentials From Bravolebrity Brands To Cure Your BravoCon 2022 FOMO

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Couldn't make it to BravoCon 2022 over the weekend? Or did you spend the whole time there, but still feel like you want more? Trust me: I get it. Especially when it comes to shopping like a Bravolebrity.
If browsing in-person or cruising through the BravoCon Virtual Bazaar hasn't scratched the itch, I have a solution for us all: Online shopping. Right here, right now. (If you're reading this from your desk at work, we won't tell.)
All sorts of Bravo cast members and personalities have their own lines these days, and it can feel like we'll never have enough time to browse them all. So to help us all out, I gathered together 15 in-demand products from some of the most popular Bravoleb brands out there. From candles to skincare to silk scrunchies, they really can do it all.
Keep scrolling for 15 must-haves from Bravolebrities that just might cure your BravoCon 2022 FOMO.
Countess Luann Be Cool Shirt
Don't be all, like, uncool. Get this shirt featuring one of Countess Luann's iconic moments that is, of course, from her own product line.
Adriana de Moura Silk Scrunchie
You can trust a Real Housewife of Miami to take care of your hair. I mean, the climate there alone.
CaraGala Rosehip Renewal Wash
"The perfect cleanser for all skin types," according to the brand, this foaming cleanser from RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter offers a deep clean that's still "gentle and moisturizing."
MommiNation The Mommi Planner
MommiNation's signature planner is a "daily, weekly, and monthly planner" that will help any mom stay organized, while offering encouragement and motivation along the way. The planner is undated, meaning you can use it when and how you like. It includes "a goal-setting guide, a vision board, monthly habit trackers, weekly grocery lists, daily gratitude journals," and more to keep you on track. Made by moms like Olympian and RHOA newbie Sanya Richards-Ross, for moms.
Sutton Spill The Tea Tote
I mean, this tote from Sutton Stracke of RHOBH says it all.
Volition Beauty Adaptint Super Seamless Mineral Shield SPF 30
This adaptive, lightly tinted, and "mineral-only SPF formula" is clean, reef-safe, and offers spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays. It's sure to become a staple of your daily beauty routine.
Real for Real Apron
Sweet and versatile, this apron from RHOC staple Shannon Beador keeps your clothes clean while you cook. Or eat takeout. No judgments!
Embellished DOPE Hoodie
Snuggle up this season in a playfully bold hoodie from RHOP fashionista Robyn Dixon.
Countess Luann Candle
Nothing is more Countess Luann than designing and selling a prayer candle of herself as a Renaissance icon.
Meredith Marks
Let people know how you feel about the situation with this shirt featuring a catchphrase from RHOSLC star Meredith marks.
MommiNation
Make your mornings a little brighter (and glamorous) with the ultimate wake-up kit from MommiNation. Set includes an embroidered fluffy robe, furry flip-flops, a silk bonnet, a silk edge wrap, a PopSocket, and a coffee mug.
Wild Rose Beauty The Wild Rose Routine
This luxe set from RHOSLC's Whitney Rose comes with a daily cleanser, a toner, a hyaluronic hydration serum, an oxygen-based serum, and a "daily glow" moisturizer meant to transform the appearance (and health) of your complexion.
Adriana de Moura Silk Turban
Keep your tresses smooth overnight with this Mulberry silk turban from Adriana de Moura.
Elorum Revelle Advanced Therapy Eye Cream
This eye cream from Toya Bush Harris of Married to Medicine is infused with "champagne and oxygen" (what could be better?) to both fight free radicals and revitalize your skin's appearance.
CaraGala Beyond Calm Milk Cleanser
Formulated to feel like "a refreshing drink for dehydrated skin," this milk cleanser is rich with coconut oil and cleanses without "stripping the skin of its natural moisture" per Gina Kirschenheiter's line.
If you've got holiday shopping on the mind already, you'll want these tips on gift-giving from Kris Jenner.