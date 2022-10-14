Step up Your Holiday Gift Giving With Personalized Picks From Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner partnered with Shutterfly to share unique holiday gift ideas.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 14, 2022 8:31 PMTags
EComm Kris Jenner ShutterflyShutterfly

If you're in a holiday gifting rut, let Kris Jenner help you out. The reality TV icon partnered with Shutterfly to curate her top gift picks with an emphasis on personalized and unique items. The Kardashians star explained in a press release, "I am constantly surrounded by family and making new memories all the time, it is so important for me to be able to have a way to easily capture, save and share these moments, and Shutterfly makes that happen."

Kris elaborated, "Not only are they great with photos but they also make it so easy to make memorable gifts for your loved ones or add personal touches to your Holiday decor and entertaining." Her curated Shutterfly picks include cozy fleece blankets, mugs, ornaments, water bottles, puzzles, and modern photo albums. 

Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian's Pajamas Turn Christmas Into Krismas

Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Card Picks

Kris shared, "I love how easy it is to create a card that feels just like you. Plus, Shutterfly will even mail your cards for you! How's that for a time-saving trick?"

Shutterfly

Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Ornament Picks

Make holiday decorating even more personal with one of these photo ornaments from Kris' curated collection.

$16
Shutterfly

Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Album Picks

These are not your typical photo albums. These can be as personalized as you want with many easy-to-use templates and themes.

$15
Shutterfly

Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Blanket Picks

Get a blanket that's just as sentimental as it is comfortable. There are so many great photo-adorned blankets to choose from.

$30
Shutterfly

Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Mug Picks

Start your morning with a sip of your favorite beverage from one of these personalized mugs.

$11
Shutterfly

Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Tote Picks

You can never have too many tote bags. Personalize yours with your name, initials, or even a favorite quote.

$39
Shutterfly

Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Calendar Picks

Keep track of important dates with one of these photo-adorned calendars

$18
Shutterfly

Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Water Bottle Picks

Stay hydrated and relive some of your favorite memories with one of these personalized water bottles.

$19-$35
Shutterfly

Kris Jenner's Shutterfly Puzzle Picks

Spend some family time putting together a puzzle based on your favorite photos. 

$26-$40
Shutterfly

If you're looking for more Kardashian/Jenner-inspired holiday shopping, Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween earrings are back in stock.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

