Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit

After the lawsuit alleging she groomed underage children was dropped, Tiffany Haddish shared a message of gratitude on Twitter. Read her tweet.

By Daisy Maldonado Oct 14, 2022 12:33 AMTags
LawsuitTwitterCelebritiesTiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. 

The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.

"God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable," she wrote. "But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God!"

Haddish added, "You are the best at getting rid of the mess. (and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen."

Per documents obtained by E! News, the lawsuit was dropped by the accusers on Sept. 20, with Haddish telling TMZ a day later that she "lost everything" as a result. "All my gigs gone," she said on Sept. 21. "Everything gone … I don't have no job."

The two siblings who made the claims had initially said that they'd been "traumatized for life" after participating in sexually graphic videos, according to court documents obtained by E! News last month.

In response to the allegations, Haddish's attorney Andrew Brettler said in a statement to NBC News that the plaintiff's mother had "been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years."

"Now, (the accuser's mother) has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit," Brettler said on Sept. 2. "The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action."

Haddish's lawyer also slammed the claims as being "meritless," saying Haddish "would not be shaken down."

Haddish, known for her roles in Girls Trip and Like a Boss, was dating Common until last year.

