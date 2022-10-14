These Secrets About the Halloween Franchise Are Pure Pumpkin Spice

The Missing Links

There's been so much Halloween, it can be easy to lose the thread.

According to the lore, 6-year-old psychopath Michael Myers murdered his 17-year-old sister Judith after she went upstairs to have sex when she was supposed to be babysitting him. Institutionalized for the next 15 years, he escapes on Oct. 31 while being transported to a hearing and returns to his hometown of Haddonfield to wreak havoc on teens and whoever else gets in his way.

The action of 1981's Halloween II picks up within hours of the original, with Laurie hospitalized after her ordeal (Curtis saved her blood-stained hospital bracelet) and finding out soon enough that getting stabbed, shot and falling out a window didn't deter Michael in the slightest. Carpenter and Hill wrote the screenplay and produced, but Rick Rosenthal directed while Carpenter devoted his attention to his 1980 cult-classic The Fog.

The big twist in the sequel is that Laurie and Michael are sister and brother, the surviving Myers sister having been adopted after her distraught parents died in a car crash. Carpenter later explained that they needed a plot twist to add weight to a film they never envisioned doing when they made the first Halloween.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later director Steve Miner also considered his movie, the seventh in the series, as a direct sequel to the original—except he ran with the sibling plot that didn't exist in 1978.

The movies in between also introduced a cult and a curse that's supposed to explain Michael's immortality, but that's been erased and the brother-sister connection is meta-dismissed as pure myth by Laurie's granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) in 2018's Halloween.

Which was how it was supposed to be all along. The 2018 film is "the continuation of a character that has no motivation really," Nick Castle explained to Movie Web. "That being said, there is a lot of psychology that is inherent in what you bring to this movie, as an audience...If you are a little kid who stabs his sister after she had sex, what does that say about your character and who you want to kill? But John very clearly didn't want to go into the psychoanalysis of this character early on."